Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files’ to explore an unforgotten dark chapter of history

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to reveal that his upcoming project, “The Bengal Files” will explore an unforgotten dark chapter in history.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a few images and wrote, “They turned Bengal’s wisdom into ashes. The land that once lit up Bharat’s soul with Indic renaissance… was silenced by communal hate. The streets of Bengal were drowned in blood. India forgot. But we remembered. And now the world will know. The Bengal Files Releasing Worldwide on 05 September 2025 #TheBengalFiles #RightToLife.”

The makers of “The Bengal Files” have kicked off a special premiere tour across the United States, featuring 10 grand screenings, which started from July 19 in New Jersey. The film’s first-ever premiere in New Jersey set the tone, with honest and emotional reactions pouring in from moviegoers, reflecting the film’s deep resonance.

The filmmaker shared snippets of the audience’s response on Instagram, showcasing how profoundly moved viewers were by the raw and hard-hitting portrayal of “Direct Action Day.” He captioned the post, “Audience reactions after the first-ever screening of the untold story of Hindu Genocide #TheBengalFiles in New Jersey.”

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, “The Bengal Files” is set to premiere internationally ahead of its grand release in India. The makers have announced a massive U.S. premiere tour, featuring 10 major screenings across key cities. The tour kicked off on July 19 in New Jersey and continues through Washington DC (July 20), Raleigh (July 25), Atlanta (July 26), Tampa (July 27), Phoenix (August 1), Los Angeles (August 2), San Francisco Bay Area (August 3), Detroit (August 7), Chicago (August 9), and concludes in Houston on August 10.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, the film features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.

Part of Agnihotri’s acclaimed Files trilogy—alongside “The Kashmir Files” and “The Tashkent Files”—the film explores another dark and powerful chapter in Indian history. “The Bengal Files” is slated for its theatrical release in India on September 5, 2025.

--IANS

ps/