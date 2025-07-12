July 12, 2025 10:32 PM हिंदी

Vivek Agnihotri flips through erased chapters from history books ahead of 'The Bengal Files' release

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri decided to flip through a couple of erased chapters from history books ahead of the release of his upcoming drama, "The Bengal Files".

He shed light on the time when the former Chief Minister of Bengal, Suhrawardy urged Muslims to join the Direct Action Day to demand Pakistan, something never mentioned in our history books.

"Did you know? On 16 August 1946, Bengal’s CM Suhrawardy declared a public holiday and urged Muslims to join Direct Action Day to demand Pakistan. This wasn’t a protest. It was a state-backed shutdown to spark communal violence in a Hindu-majority city. Why was this erased from our history books? The Bengal Files Releasing Worldwide on 05 Sept 2025," the 'The Kashmir Files' maker wrote.

On Friday, Agnihotri recalled the time when Suhrawardy threatened to make Bengal an Islamic State.

Sharing the incident, he mentioned on social media, "Did you know?

On 13 August 1946, Bengal’s CM Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy openly threatened to make Bengal an Islamic State. This wasn’t a freedom struggle. It was a blueprint of violence & communal fire. Direct Action Day became one of the biggest tragedies in Indian history. Yet… you were never told. #TheBengalFiles Releasing Worldwide on 05 Sept 2025."

Before "The Bengal Files" gets a theatrical release on September 5, the movie will be premiered in the USA in July as part of the "Never Again" tour.

The tour will be spread across ten U.S cities. — New Jersey, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, DC, Raleigh, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions, "The Bengal Files" is the last part of the trilogy after "The Tashkent Files", and "The Kashmir Files".

