Vishal on Tamannaah's completion of 21 years in the film industry: Truly an inspiring achievement!

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Actor, director and producer Vishal has now congratulated actress Tamannaah on completing 21 years in the film industry, saying it was "truly an inspiring achievement".

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of appreciation to his co-star in director Sundar C's upcoming film 'Purushan', Vishal wrote, "Congratulations to darling Tamanna for completing 21 glorious years in Indian cinema as an actress /lead performer. No mean feat. Wow. This is truly an inspiring achievement Sweety. And still rocking on the silver screen."

He went on to say, "May you continue this lovely amazing journey and continue to enthrall audiences wide and far. Would proudly say that you are one of my closest friends in the film industry who hasn’t changed one bit since I first met you until this day and our friendship remains intact for the last 20 years. We have seen it all in these years. Success, failure, ups and downs. People have come and gone. But we remain the same like school besties. Keep going gal."

He concluded the post saying, "No stopping you and always a pleasure sharing screen space with you. More power and positivity and success to you as always. God bless."

Meanwhile, the unit of director Sundar C's 'Purushan', featuring actor Vishal in the lead, is to head to Kolkata for its next schedule after shooting songs in Goa.

Says a source close to the actor, "The Kolkata schedule is likely to be around 20 days."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the film's title in January this year on the occasion of director Sundar C's birthday.

Taking to his X timeline to share a link to a promo of the film, Vishal had then said,"...wishing my darling brother a very, very happy entertaining and fun-filled birthday."

The actor, who went on to call Sundar C as his favourite director, added,"... I am super happy to kickstart my next film #Vishal36 titled as #Purushan with him for the 4th time after the grand success of #MadhaGajaRaja!"

A title promo released by the makers showed Vishal playing the husband of Tamannaah in the film. The promo showed Tamannaah calling the shots in the family while Vishal appeared to be a docile, subservient husband. The film, which will have music by Hip Hop Tamizha, will have cinematography by Gopi Amarnath and editing by Roger. The film is being produced by A C S Arun Kumar.

--IANS

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