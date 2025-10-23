Vishal Dadlani reminisces about his first ever Bollywood interview

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, on Thursday, took a trip down memory lane as he shared a nostalgic post about his first-ever “Bollywood” interview from 1999.

The musician recalled appearing on Shekhar Suman’s popular talk show “Movers & Shakers” at the age of 25, describing himself as “just a rock and roll kid” who truly had “no idea” what he was doing back then. Reflecting on the moment, Dadlani said it feels like both “yesterday and ten thousand years ago. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal posted a video from his throwback interview and wrote, “Just a rockandroll kid doing his first-ever “Bollywood” interview. This was 1999, I was 25, and when I said I had no idea, I really didn’t! (Still don’t!) @shekhusuman #MoversAndShakers Funny thing is, it feels like both yesterday and ten thousand years ago, at the same time.”

In the clip, Shekhar could be heard saying, You know Vishal, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, jisme aapne music diya hai, it's touted as a very young film. What exactly does it mean a young film and how did you join the brat pack?.”

To this, Vishal said, “I knew Raj, so we had these couple of songs and Raj heard them and he said, hey great I've got to put these in my film, so there we were. The good thing is, bahut saare naye log aa rahe hain, young guys with new ideas, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Sandeep Chhota, people like that, it's like Hindi film music used to be something else and now in the next five years it's going to be something else because of these people.”

Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani is currently seen as a judge on the reality show, “Indian Idol 16.” He had earlier revealed that singer Shreya Ghoshal played a key role in motivating him to take on the show. He told IANS, “I’m here because of two things. One, because my friend Guplu (namely Shreya) had a long conversation with me at 3 in the morning a couple of weeks ago, and we laughed so much that I missed having that every week! I really felt like I wanted to spend more time with her and Badshah, so I’m very happy to be back. Of course, the other reason is to hear these incredible new talents sing. You know there is no better job in the world, it never feels like work!”

--IANS

ps/