Vishal Dadlani ‘can’t believe’ he paraglided in high snow mountains, calls it a life-changing experience

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani took to social media to share his exhilarating experience of paragliding amidst the breathtaking snow-covered mountains.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a stunning video capturing the thrill of soaring through the skies, calling it a “life-changing experience.” Expressing his awe, Vishal described flying as the greatest joy he’s discovered since music, while also expressing gratitude to those who introduced him to “the ways of the air.” Sharing his video, Vishal Dadlani wrote, “The single greatest thing I’ve found since music, is flying, and the incredible people kind enough to share the ways of the air with me.@girlatcloudbase @josh_l_sanders @escape_paragliding you guys are the absolute best! Colombia (I hope) and Macedonia (for sure!) here I come!.”

In the video, the singer is heard saying, “So, I'm making this video for Josh and Kanan. In the 7 or 8 flights we did together, I have flown longer distances than I've ever done before. I have flown higher than I've ever done before. I've gone into the back mountains with you guys, beyond Barod Peak. And all of this feels like a dream. I can't believe it happened. I can't believe it happened so easily. I can't believe I learned so much. And I had such a good time doing it. You guys made it feel easy, and safe, and calm, and beautiful, and funny, all at the same time. This is insane. Thank you guys. You've changed my life. I've never thought I'd be able to be here.”

In the video, Vishal Dadlani is seen paragliding against the backdrop of breathtaking snow-clad mountains. The clip captures the singer gliding smoothly through the crisp mountain air, surrounded by stunning panoramic views. His excitement and sense of wonder are evident as he soaks in the beauty of the majestic landscape, making the moment truly unforgettable.

Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani is currently serving as one of the judges on the popular singing reality show “Indian Idol 16.”

