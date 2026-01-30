Vishal Bhardwaj asks Arijit Singh to ‘take back his sanyaas’, calls his retirement decision ‘unfair’

Mumbai Jan 30 (IANS) Music composer and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has shared an emotional moment on his social media account where he was seen singing a song recorded by Arijit Singh, further reacting to the singer’s recent announcement about stepping away from playback singing.

Sharing the video, Vishal wrote an emotional note where he expressed disbelief over Arijit Singh's decision. He wrote, “Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas. It’s unacceptable.”

In the video, Vishal Bhardwaj is seen seated in a set-up that seems to be of a house, singing the song with visible emotion. The song that apparently is from his upcoming movie O Romeo, was been recorded by Arijit Singh on his phone, as stated in the caption written by Vishal.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Arijit Singh have previously collaborated on several notable projects.

For the uninitiated, Arijit Singh on 27th of January announced his decision from retiring from playback singing.

His decision has sent shockwaves across the film and music industry, with composers, filmmakers and fans expressing disbelief.

The singer in a social media note, revealed that he will no longer take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The singer also thanked his listeners for their unwavering love and support over the years and calling his journey as a playback singer “wonderful”.

–IANS

rd/