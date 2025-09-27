September 27, 2025 10:59 PM हिंदी

Virushka delights fans with sunny day post: ‘Been a Minute’

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again lit up social media with their charming presence. The cricketer and his actress wife appeared together in a candid post that instantly brought smiles to their fans’ faces.

In the photograph, the duo is seen soaking in the bright day, exuding effortless style and warmth. Virat captioned the post with a simple yet heartfelt note, writing, “Been a minute.”

The rare update quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with love and admiration for the power couple. Known for balancing their professional commitments with family life, Virat and Anushka continue to remain one of the most adored celebrity pairs in India.

The duo is currently in London, United Kingdom, where Kohli undertook a fitness test as per standards set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former India captain has retired from Test and T20 formats of the game, and is available for selection only in the one-day version. Virat and Rohit Sharma are believed to have quit the two other formats to prepare themselves for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

The next ODI assignment for Team India is against Australia in the next month when they tour Down Under for three ODIs at Perth (October 19), Adelaide (Oct 23) and Sydney (Oct 25), which will be followed by a home series against South Africa comprising three ODIs at Ranchi (November 30), Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6).

--IANS

bsk/

