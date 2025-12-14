Shilpa Shirodkar treats daughter Anoushka Ranjit to a special family birthday dinner

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar celebrated a special birthday for her daughter, Anoushka Ranjit, with a heartwarming family dinner.

The actress shared glimpses of the joyful occasion, highlighting the love, laughter, and togetherness that made the celebration truly memorable. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a series of images from the celebrations and wrote, “A perfect birthday dinner for a perfect daughter. Family, food, and endless joy.”

The images capture the mother-daughter duo sharing joyful moments, striking happy poses together. Other photos showcase them enjoying a delightful dinner with Anoushka’s father and other family members, reflecting a warm and loving family celebration.

The proud mother also shared a throwback video of little Anoushka dancing to Priyanka Chopra’s hit song “Desi Girl.” For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sweet, sweet Anoushki! I’m sitting here thinking about how fast time goes, and honestly, no matter how many birthdays you celebrate … for me, you will always be my baby.”

“Watching you grow and become the kind, thoughtful, and strong young woman you are today fills my heart with a pride I can’t even put into words. I am so incredibly proud of who you are becoming.

You are truly my world, the greatest joy in my life, and, believe it or not, my very best friend. I love you more than all the stars in the sky. Have the most wonderful birthday, my baby! Mumma loves you so so so much A promise I make today and forever “mumma always has your back Continue Shinning my babyloo @anoushkaranjit.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shirodkar recently featured in the film ‘Jatadhara,’ which starred Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. In an interview with IANS, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant had mentioned that what she really liked while shooting for the film was the clarity in vision of the director duo Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal.

“The directors had such a clear vision of what they wanted to shoot, when they narrated the script to us, it was very clear that this is how it is going to be and we did nothing different, it was not that when we landed up on the set, it was totally different, differently shot or differently set. So as an actor, somewhere down the line, we knew exactly what we were getting into, obviously there is a switch on switch off button that we use every day in our lives, we don't carry anything home and luckily for us, this film was all shot in a single schedule.”

