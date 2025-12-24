Virat Kohli completes 16,000 List A runs on Vijay Hazare Trophy return

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (IANS) Virat Kohli has once again etched his name in cricketing history, reaching the remarkable milestone of 16,000 List A runs during his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Playing for Delhi in their clash against Andhra Pradesh here at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, Kohli achieved the feat with his first run in the team’s chase of 299. This landmark moment further cements his status as one of the greatest ever in the 50-over format.

Kohli’s 16,000-run feat makes him only the second Indian player, after legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, to reach this figure in List A cricket. The 37-year-old now stands as the ninth player overall to breach this milestone, joining the ranks of cricketing legends like Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sir Vivian Richards, and others.

Kohli’s last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came during the 2010-11 season, where he captained Delhi. He would go on to play in the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in 2013-14 but had not participated in the Vijay Hazare for nearly a decade before this comeback. His return to the competition was eagerly anticipated, and his achievement was a fitting start to Delhi’s campaign.

While the milestone of 16,000 List A runs stands as a testament to Kohli's excellence, his ODI record continues to shine even brighter. He remains the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

With 14,557 runs in 308 matches at an extraordinary average of 58.46, Kohli is the fastest player to 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. He also boasts the most centuries in the format, with 53 to his name.

Despite his long and storied career, Kohli is still chasing Tendulkar’s record of 60 centuries in List A cricket. He currently holds 57 centuries, four ahead of Tendulkar’s former record of 53 in the ODI format.

Having made his List A debut back in 2006 for Delhi in the Ranji One-Day Tournament, Kohli’s career has been nothing short of spectacular. Over the years, he has represented Delhi in various domestic competitions, with standout performances in the 50-over format.

