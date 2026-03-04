Vineet Kumar Singh on Bollywood scripts being written in Roman: I ask for dialogues in Devanagari

​Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Vineet Kumar Singh opened up about the Bollywood scripts being written in Roman nowadays, despite the movies being made in Hindi.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Chhaava' actor revealed that he asks for his dialogues in the Devanagari script.

He pointed out that while Bollywood makes movies in Hindi, most of the work is carried out in English.

Vineet shared that on the personal level, he feels that the script should be written in Devanagari as the dialogues the actors have to speak are in Hindi.

Vineet was asked, "Most of the Bollywood scripts are in Roman nowadays, and a lot of actors even use teleprompters. How do you view these changes?"

Replying to this, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor told IANS, "I always tell them to give the dialogues to me in the Devanagari script as I am well-versed in it. Since our dialogues are in Hindi, I feel it is better if the work is also done in the same language."

"However, it depends on who prefers what. Everyone is free to make their choices. But if you ask me, it happens for sure that we make movies in Hindi, but most of the work is done in English," he further shared.

Refreshing your memory, before Vineet, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also raised his concern on the matter, demanding that Bollywood scripts should be written in Devanagari.

Speaking during a media event back in 2022, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor shared that while the directors and producers make the film in Hindi, on the set, they all prefer to communicate with each other in English.

He added that not just them, but also the scriptwriters, costume designers, production designers, and others involved in the making of the film all speak in English. Nawazuddin revealed that this even leads to confusion amongst them at times.

