May 27, 2025 12:57 PM हिंदी

Vinay Pathak shares why he wore spotboy’s clothes for ‘Chidiya’

Vinay Pathak shares why he wore spotboy’s clothes for ‘Chidiya’

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Vinay Pathak, who plays the role of Bali in Chidiya, chose to wear the spot boy's clothes on set, despite having an entire wardrobe carefully designed for his character.

“It wasn’t a decision made lightly, but it felt important to me,” Vinay recalled.

He added: “The story of Chidiya is about simplicity and a certain kind of rawness. The clothes were designed to reflect that, but there was something about the everyday, the worn-in clothes that felt more real to the world we were creating.”

For Pathak, it was about feeling the part and hence he chose to ditch the wardrobe designed for the character, said director Mehran Amrohi.

“By choosing to wear clothes that weren’t designed for the character but had the natural feel of lived-in life, he was able to connect even deeper with the struggles and spirit of Bali, a man who has lived through hardship and is forever searching for small joys amid his challenges,” Amrohi said.

Amrohi shared his admiration for Vinay’s choices.

“Vinay’s decision to embrace the moment, even in something as seemingly minor as his wardrobe, speaks volumes about his passion for the film,” he added.

“Chidiya” also stars Amruta Subhash, Svar Kamble, and Ayush Pathak. It follows the story of Shanu and Bua, two young brothers growing up in a Mumbai chawl, whose dream of playing badminton becomes a journey of joy, resilience, and unexpected friendships.

With the help of their mother and their quirky neighbourhood, they transform a forgotten junkyard into a badminton court, armed with nothing but hope and imagination.

Lyrics written by Mehran Amrohi and Jitendra Joshi while written and directed by Mehran Amrohi. ‘Chidiya’ will be released in selected cinemas across India on May 30, 2025.

Vinay was recently seen in the biographical film “Phule” directed by Anant Mahadevan. The film is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru storms into top 12 global tech powerhouses: Report

Bengaluru storms into top 12 global tech powerhouses: Report

Neil Bhoopalam talks about ‘Pyaar Paisa Profit’: That was a blast

Neil Bhoopalam talks about ‘Pyaar Paisa Profit’: That was a blast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Wellness, health have been such a strong focus for me

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Wellness, health have been such a strong focus for me

Urvashi Rautela hits back at influencer over ‘cowardly lies’ about blocking Cannes 2025 staircase

Urvashi Rautela hits back at influencer over ‘cowardly lies’ about blocking Cannes 2025 staircase

CBSE's Sugar Board essential public health measure, aligns with global nutrition goals: Experts

CBSE's Sugar Board essential public health measure, aligns with global nutrition goals: Experts

Vinay Pathak shares why he wore spotboy’s clothes for ‘Chidiya’

Vinay Pathak shares why he wore spotboy’s clothes for ‘Chidiya’

Jennifer Lopez announces new Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez announces new Las Vegas residency

India’s 5th-generation stealth fighter jet gets key clearance, DRDO to lead project

India’s 5th-generation stealth fighter jet gets key clearance, DRDO to lead project

Janet Jackson: I don’t consider myself an icon

Janet Jackson: I don’t consider myself an icon

India-made cars gain traction in Japanese market

India-made cars gain traction in Japanese market