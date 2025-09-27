Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez reunite on set, hint at what’s next for Fast franchise

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel has given fans of the Fast & Furious saga a big reason to celebrate, as he dropped hints about the road ahead for the blockbuster franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel shared a picture with Rodriguez, with whom he has worked in several installments of the Fast and the Furious franchise. In the image, the two actors are looking at the camera and smiling.

In the caption section, Diesel, who has been the face of the high-octane series since its inception, shared an emotional note after wrapping up a day of filming with his “ride-or-die” co-star.

He wrote: “Just wrapped an incredible day filming with my ride-or-die about the future of Fast…After all these years, all these miles, the conversation we had today reminded me why this family means everything. She talked about the journey, from those early days when nobody knew if street racing movies would work, through every twist, every loss, every victory we’ve shared together.”

“She’s seen it all. Multiple studio owners, countless executives coming and going, different visions and different voices trying to steer this ship. But through every corporate change, every boardroom shuffle, every new regime, one thing has never wavered… the connection between the Fast family and fans around the world!” Without naming the co-star, Diesel wrote as a tribute to Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty.

The star talked about Rodriguez’s authenticity and her spirit that has kept the franchise grounded.

“After listening to her, something became crystal clear… she will always be Letty. That authenticity, that connection to something real, it’s bigger than corporate structures and development cycles. It’s what matters most.”

He went on to speak about the bond they share.

“That bond? That’s unbreakable. That’s what transcends business decisions and bottom lines. For everyone who’s been waiting, for every fan who believes that family is everything, what we’re building next is going to honor all that you love about Fast while taking you somewhere you’ve never been before. Because no matter who’s writing the checks, this family answers to you…Stay tuned. #FastFamily #Family #NeverGiveUp.”

The Fast & Furious franchise commenced in 2001 and has spawned 10 films and spin-offs. However, he did not confirm if he is shooting for Fast & Furious 11 or Fast X: Part 2.

