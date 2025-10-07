Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: School students’ registration open till Oct 11

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Registrations are open till October 11 for school students of Grades 6-12 who wish to take part in Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, aimed at encouraging creative thinking to address real-life challenges and win Rs 1 crore rewards, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 to engage students from about 2.5 lakh schools across the country.

To encourage and recognise student innovators, schools will submit their entries in the form of photos and videos, and a panel of experts will evaluate the entries, and the top teams will be awarded prizes from a pool of Rs 1 crore, said an official statement.

“This is India’s largest-ever student innovation initiative and a historic step towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047,” it said.

Apart from recognition and prize money, the participating schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to further strengthen their innovations, it said.

While thinking creatively to develop prototypes that address real-life challenges, the students will work around four themes of national importance, including: Vocal for Local - promoting local products, crafts, and resources; ​Atmanirbhar Bharat – building self-reliant systems and solutions; ​Swadeshi – fostering indigenous ideas and innovation, and ​Samriddh Bharat - creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is a clarion call to students to dream big, innovate fearlessly, and contribute to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, said the official statement.

Every school and every student is invited to take part in this movement, showcase their talent, and make their mark as the innovators of tomorrow.

As per the timeline set by the Ministry of Education, the winners of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will be announced in December 2025.

After the registrations close on October 11, the nationwide live buildathon will be organised across schools from October 13.

The entries filed by schools and students will be evaluated in November 2025, said the statement.

