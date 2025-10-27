Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘12th Fail’ turns 2: Winning the National Award is the proudest moment of my life

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) As “12th Fail” turned two on Monday, actor Vikrant Massey, who was feted with the National Award for the film, hopes to continue being worthy of people’s time and trust.

Reflecting on his win, Vikrant said, “Winning the National Award is the proudest moment of my life. It’s a dream that a 20-year-old boy once envisioned, and to see it come true feels nothing short of surreal.

“If this recognition serves as a testament to my dedication to the craft, I hope to continue being worthy of people’s time and trust — to better myself with each step, and to entertain as well as inform through the privileged platform of cinema and media that I am fortunate to be a part of.”

12th Fail is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer and Shraddha Joshi Sharma (Indian Revenue Service Officer).

The film stars Vikrant, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The film follows the tale of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who fearlessly embraces the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt the world's toughest competitive exam such as UPSC.

Vikrant made his acting debut with the series Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and Qubool Hai. He made his transition to cinema by playing supporting roles in films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Half Girlfriend.

In A Death in the Gunj, the actor had a leading role, which marked a turning point in his career. He then appeared in the biographical drama Chhapaak, romantic comedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba, family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and romantic thriller Love Hostel.

He also had leading roles in the streaming series Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, and Criminal Justice.

He will next be seen in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s “White, where Vikrant will be seen playing spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Talking about the spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is also referred to as Gurudev.From around the mid 1970s, he worked as an apprentice under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the founder of Transcendental Meditation. In 1981, he founded the Art of Living Foundation. In 1983, he held the first Art of Living course in Switzerland.

