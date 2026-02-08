February 08, 2026 5:02 PM हिंदी

Vikrant Massey clears the air on being replaced by Raghav Juyal: 'Was never part of Ramayana'

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Rumour mills were claiming that actor Vikrant Massey has been replaced by 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' fame actor Raghav Juyal in the second instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana".

However, Vikrant decided to clear the air through his latest social media post.

The National Award–winning actor rubbished the rumours, saying that he was never a part of the project.

He wrote on the Stories section of his Instagram account, "OK. To put rumours to rest, I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. (sic)"

"The many media portals reporting about my supposed "replacement" should've done the requisite background check," he further added.

Wishing team "Ramayana", Vikrant concluded the post, saying, "Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best. Love."

Vikrant wrote a similar post earlier as well, but later decided to delete the post.

The '12th Fail' actor had written, "OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from "respectable" media houses is kinda appalling. Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas."

One of the most anticipated projects at the moment, "Ramayana" will see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The ensemble cast of the mythological drama further includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, and Kunal Kapoor in crucial roles, along with others.

"Ramayana" is likely to get a theatrical release across the globe by Diwali 2026. The second instalment in the franchise is expected to be out by Diwali 2027.

In the meantime, Vikrant's exciting lineup includes "O'Romeo", "Yaar Jigri", "Talaakhon Mein Ek", and "White".

--IANS

pm/

