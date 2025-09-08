September 08, 2025 5:17 AM हिंदी

Vikram Bhatt says 'grief is cyclic in nature' as he remembers his late mother Varsha Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt says 'grief is cyclic in nature' as he remembers his late mother Varsha Bhatt

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time now.

Vikram mourned the loss of his mother by sharing a heartbreaking note on his official Instagram handle.

The 'Raaz' maker penned on the photo-sharing app: "My mother Varsha Bhatt, passed away on the morning of 6th September 2025. She was in pain for the last few months and I am certain she is in a better place now(sic)."

"Grief is cyclic in nature. At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never ending sob that is stuck in your chest - unwilling to let go of it's grasp on you. And then slowly a break in the sob - a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before. I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say - time will heal all wounds - but that time is not here for me as yet. I wonder if it will come at all," he added.

Praying for his mother's eternal peace, Vikram shared: "My gratitude to all who shared the pain with me. And here is my prayer for her as she finds a place with the source.

Tvameva Mata

Cha Pita Tvameva

Tvameva Bandhushcha

Sakha Tvameva

Tvameva Vidya

Dravinam Tvameva

Tvameva Sarvam

Mama Deva Deva

If you chance upon this post. Do say a prayer for her because this is her prayer meeting. Om Shanti."

For those who do not know, Varsha was the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, who has been a part of popular movies such as "Umrao Jaan", "Sadak", "Agneepath", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Masoom", "Arth", "Aashiqui, and "Raaz", to name just a few.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Channing Tatum reveals why he was 'afraid' to work with Kirsten Dunst

Channing Tatum reveals why he was 'afraid' to work with Kirsten Dunst

Adani International School hosts ISSO National Games Chess; Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai crowned overall champ

Adani International School hosts ISSO National Games Chess; Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai crowned overall champ

England obliterate South Africa in historic ODI triumph (Credit: England Cricket/X)

England obliterate South Africa in historic ODI triumph

Hyrox Mumbai delivers a record-breaking fitness spectacle

Hyrox Mumbai delivers a record-breaking fitness spectacle

'Proud moment for Indian hockey': PM Modi hails India's Asia Cup triumph (Credit: Hockey India)

'Proud moment for Indian hockey': PM Modi hails India's Asia Cup triumph

Uttar Pradesh: ABVP delegation meets CM Yogi, discusses Barabanki lathicharge case

Uttar Pradesh: ABVP delegation meets CM Yogi, discusses Barabanki lathicharge case

Hockey India announces Rs 3 lakh each to players on winning Men's Asia Cup (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey India announces Rs 3 lakh each to players on winning Men's Asia Cup

Shehnaaz Gill on brother Shehbaz Badesha entering the Bigg Boss 19 house: “Will have high emotions all the time”

Shehnaaz Gill on brother Shehbaz Badesha entering the Bigg Boss 19 house: “Will have high emotions all the time”

BJP MPs urge manufactures, traders to pass on GST rate cut to consumers

BJP MPs urge manufactures, traders to pass on GST rate cut to consumers

World Boxing C'ships: Lakshya Chahar dominates Iashaish to reach pre-quarters (Credit: BFI)

World Boxing C'ships: Lakshya Chahar dominates Iashaish to reach pre-quarters