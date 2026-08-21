Vijay Vikram Singh on Akshaye Khanna’s reserved nature: ‘He doesn’t talk to anyone on set’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Vijay Vikram Singh has opened up about his experience of working with Akshaye Khanna on the sets of "Ikka."

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he revealed that Khanna tends to remain quiet on set and is deeply involved in his character. Talking about the experience, Singh said that Khanna generally does not talk much while shooting because of his complete focus on his role. Vijay further shared that he considered it an achievement to have had a conversation with Khanna. The actor-narrator stated, “On that set, another achievement for me was that Akshaye sir doesn't talk to anyone in general. He is so involved in the character that he doesn't talk much on the set. And I was among those few people with whom Akshaye sir had a good conversation for 5-7 minutes. So, I consider it my achievement.”

In the 2026 Netflix legal thriller “Ikka,” Akshaye Khanna portrayed Shauryamann Gaur, also known as Rehman Dakait, a mysterious, arrogant, and intimidating antagonist facing charges in a high-profile attempted murder and homicide case. The character sets the stage for a tense courtroom battle when he is represented by his former rival, an honest and uncompromising defense lawyer played by Sunny Deol.

Vijay Vikram also recalled feeling excited when he first met Sunny Deol on the sets. Vijay recalled that he was so excited to meet Sunny Deol that he ended up saying something without even realizing what he was saying.

“When I met Sunny sir for the first time, I did not even realize what I was saying. I told him, 'Sunny, sir, you are asking for a date from Damini, and finally I will give you a date in this movie. “Later, I realized that I was so excited that I did not know what I was saying. But he is such a sweet person that he laughed a lot. In fact, he made a video with me on the same topic when we met at the success party.”

On a related note, “Ikka” also starred Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome. It premiered on Netflix on 10 July.

--IANS

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