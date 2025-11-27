Vijay Varma recalls doing a ‘gustaakhi’ with Naseeruddin Shah on the sets of ‘Gustaakh Ishq’

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Vijay Varma took to social media to share a heartwarming ‘gustaakhi’ he pulled off with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on the sets of “Gustaakh Ishq.”

He revealed how he playfully turned his role model, Naseeruddin into his muse as well. Expressing his admiration, Vijay said he feels blessed to be working alongside the legendary actor and considers this one of his most cherished on-screen partnerships. The ‘Darlings’ actor also revealed that he even made a sketch of Naseeruddin Shah between takes, which the veteran star graciously signed in Urdu — a moment Vijay proudly called his biggest flex.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay Varma shared a series of images and wrote, “When you do the gustaakhi to turn your role-model into your model as well Blessed to be working with the legend @naseeruddin49 Saab and learning from him. My most cherished onscreen relationship yet I made a sketch of him between takes (slide3) and he signed it in Urdu. Show me a bigger flex Gustaakh Ishq releases tomo. Dekhiye zarur.”

The carousel of photos showcases the veteran actor’s candid moments, his interactions with Vijay Varma, and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

On a related note, “Gustaakh Ishq,” set against the nostalgic backdrop of old Delhi, captures the romance and charm of the city’s retro era. Vijay Varma, known for portraying intense and complex characters, will be seen playing a gentle, soft-spoken lover in the film. The movie, produced under Manish Malhotra’s newly launched banner, Stage5 Production, also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Talking about “Gustaakh Ishq,” Vijay told IANS, “It is a sweet, romantic film. It has love, it has worship, it has sin, it has worship! There are a lot of things in it that were there for me to explore as an actor.”

“Anything that you do new tends to take a bit of time to adjust to, and it can be difficult. I remember when I was in “Pink”, it was a very dangerously written scene and was a very gruesome scene in the car. Here, in Gustaakh Ishq, I would say that the challenge was to pull off such poetic dialogues and to stand in front of The Naseeruddin Shah, the legend, and to not shiver, yet manage to be believable, and to convey all the emotions correctly. It was a new challenge,” he added.

--IANS

ps/