Vijay Varma exudes class and style while dubbing for ‘Gustaakh Ishq’

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma was recently spotted at the dubbing studio, looking chic and at his classiest best. Fans couldn't stop praising his look, which was an effortless blend of work and style.

The actor recently shared pictures from the dubbing session and captioned it as, “Jab producer @manishmalhotra05 ho… toh dubbing bhi designer kapdon mein hoti hai.” Dripped in MM couture for gustaakh ishq dub Gustaakh Ishq aa rahi hai 28 Nov ko” with a red heart emoticon. Dressed head-to-toe in Manish Malhotra couture, Vijay was seen effortlessly blending work with style as he prepped for his upcoming romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq.

The post instantly won hearts online for his signature wit and understated charm. Known for his bold, experimental style and sharp sartorial choices, Vijay has often turned heads with his red-carpet looks and outings. Gustaakh Ishq marks a special milestone in Vijay’s journey as he steps into the shoes of a romantic lead for the first time. Understanding all the love pouring in for the actor, Gustaakh Ishq’s maker and Bollywood ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who makes his debut as a producer with the movie, recently shared his idea behind casting Vijay in the film. “Vibhu and my team, we had a lot of discussions on the cast," said Manish.

He added, "I think we were sitting in my atelier, and then Vijay’s name came up, and I said Vijay would be very good because they knew each other. I also knew Vijay but not so closely as we know each other now. And then of course he’s an intense actor, and I felt he would be great in a romantic role because an actor is an actor, and Vijay has the height and the look, all of it, and an old-world charm. So we thought Vijay would be a very good choice for it, and that’s how we spoke about Vijay, and that’s when he went to Vijay,” elaborated Manish."

The movie, along with Vijay Varma, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Khan. The movie will be produced under Manish’s production banner known as Stage5 Production. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) and the fading kothis (vintage houses) of Punjab, “Gustaakh Ishq” is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan. from veteran Naseeruddin Shah to the deft Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.

With the film being produced by Manish Malhotra and set to release on November 28, 2025.

--IANS

