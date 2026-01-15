January 15, 2026 1:24 PM हिंदी

Vijay Sethupathi: I did a cameo in 'Jailer 2' because I love Rajini sir!

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) One of India's most loved actors Vijay Sethupathi has now disclosed that he agreed to do a cameo in director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' because he loved Superstar Rajinikanth.

In an interview to a media entity, Vijay Sethupathi said, "I did a cameo in 'Jailer 2' because I love Rajini sir. I want to be with him. I got to learn a lot. The Superstar has survived in this industry for so many decades. There is so much to learn."

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons.

One of the prime reasons is that 'Jailer 2' promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide. 'Jailer 1', which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Now, sources close to the unit say that 'Jailer 2' is shaping up well on the lines of 'Jailer 1'.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2' last year.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 last year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has already begun shooting for 'Jailer 2'.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, is scoring the music for the second part as well.

