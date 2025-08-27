Vijay Milton's next from the 'Goli Soda' franchise titled 'Gods and Soldiers'

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) The next instalment from director and cinematographer Vijay Milton's famed superhit franchise 'Goli Soda' has now been titled 'Gods and Soldiers', its makers announced on Wednesday.

Rough Note, the production house producing the film, also released an impactful title teaser of the film on the occasion. The title teaser, which was launched across social media, has already captured the imagination of audiences and raised expectations with its engaging visuals and powerful tone.

Carrying forward the intense, raw spirit of the 'Goli Soda' legacy, Gods and Soldiers will feature a remarkable ensemble cast including Raj Tarun, Sunil, Vedan, Bharath, Aari, Ammu Abhirami, Kishore, Jeffery, Bharath Sreeni, Paal Dabba, and Actress Vijetha.

Interestingly, Vedan, apart from acting, will also be singing in this film, showcasing his dual talent on screen and in the soundtracks.

The title teaser released by the unit highlights the fact that even a kitten, when constantly provoked, with all doors closed and pushed into a corner, will turn into a tiger. "And this time, it is not just one, but a whole clowder of claws...," a voiceover in the teaser says.

The teaser also gives away the fact that Raj Tharun, who is popular in Telugu cinema, will be seen playing a character called Bala in this film while established Telugu star Sunil will be seen playing a character called Poongavanam.

Well known Tamil star Bharath plays the character Kalvettu in this film while Aari plays Iris. Young actor Kishore plays Inbaraj, while actress Ammu Abhirami plays a character called Nandhini. Jeffri, who gained popularity with the Tamil TV reality show Bigg Boss, will be seen as Diki in the film.

This apart, rapper and singer Paal Dabba will be making his acting debut with this Vijay Milton bilingual.

For the unaware, Anish, popularly known by his stage name Paal Dabba, is a multi-talented rapper, singer, songwriter, and choreographer hailing from Chennai. With hit tracks like 170CM, Kaathu Mela, and the viral Galatta (from Aavesham), Paal Dabba has carved a unique identity for himself in the independent music scene. His distinctive style, infectious energy, and unfiltered lyrical honesty have earned him a loyal fanbase and recognition across platforms.

The film has music by Sam CS, known for his evocative and hard-hitting soundscapes.

In a statement issued on the occasion, the makers said that "With its compelling title, Gods and Soldiers promises to carry forward the Goli Soda tradition of portraying struggles, resilience, and human spirit with raw realism and emotional power—delivered through Vijay Milton’s unique storytelling."

