Vijay attending Kalpathi Suresh's son's wedding reception with Trisha divides Internet

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Vijay attending the wedding reception of well known producer Kalpathi Suresh's son in Chennai along with his friend Trisha has now sparked a debate on the Internet, with one section criticising him for the move and another section defending him.

Actor Vijay and actress Trisha attended the wedding reception of the son of producer Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh in Chennai on Thursday. Vijay and Trisha arrived together and greeted the newly wed couple on stage.

A video clip of the actor and the actress arriving together and greeting the newly wed couple has now gone viral on the Internet. The video clip triggered a major debate between netizens over Vijay's decision to attend the wedding reception with Trisha as it comes at a time when Vijay's wife Sankgeetha Vijay has filed a petition seeking divorce from the actor in the Chengalpattu District court.

Well known actress Sanam Shetty was among those who expressed disappointment at Vijay choosing to attend the wedding reception with Trisha.

Quoting a news report on the couple attending the wedding reception together, Sanam Shetty wrote, "NO! This is not the way ❌ Grief of the wife cannot be ignored like this! As a long time fan, its deeply disappointing to watch at this time! @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ."

One of the netizens reacted to Sanam Shetty's post saying, "Why cant they be friends? I think Sangeetha triggered the ego."

To this post, Sanam Shetty replied, "Yes they can be ...but is it the right time to make this public appearance together when allegations have surfaced just a few days back? Especially without any counter statement from their side!"

The other person responded saying, "Who decides the right time? The people involved. Not you and me." To this, Sanam Shetty shot back saying, "For my opinion I decide! For your opinion, you can decide (Thumbs up sign)."

Meanwhile, well known producer and distributor G Dhananjayan, without naming any individual, put out a post on his X timeline that stressed on the fact that people with huge popularity carry great responsibility to set a good example for common people.

Dhananjayan wrote, “'With great power/popularity comes great responsibility… popular dialogue in the film ‘Spider-Man’'. People with huge popularity carry great responsibility to set a good example for common people on how to lead a honest and respectful life for them to follow. When that’s ignored, everyone loses their respect for them."

The producer further observed, "For every person, Family comes first. When family is taken for granted and abused (mentally or emotionally), the love and respect for them gets lost. Such acts can’t be normalised or justified under any circumstances. Being a strong family oriented person, I am disturbed by a few leading actors setting wrong example thro’ their acts, for their millions of fans and followers."

--IANS

mkr/