May 14, 2025 10:14 PM हिंदी

Vijay Antony's murder mystery 'Maargan' to hit screens worldwide on June 27

Vijay Antony's murder mystery 'Maargan' to hit screens worldwide on June 27

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Acclaimed editor-turned-director Leo John Paul's intense, edge-of-the-seat murder mystery thriller 'Maargan', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, will release on June 27 this year, its makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, which is being produced by Meera Vijay Antony on behalf of Vijay Antony Film Corporation, was initially titled 'Gagana Maargan' and is the 12th film to be produced by the well known production house. However, on Wednesday, the makers clarified that their film would henceforth be called 'Maargan' and not 'Gagana Maargan'.

Following the intriguing first look and the recently released single “Solliduma,” the 'buzz' around Maargan has grown. The film’s narrative delves deep into the dark corners of a murder mystery, featuring powerful characters and unpredictable twists.

Maargan marks the debut of Ajay Dhishan, Vijay Antony’s sister’s son, in a striking antagonist's role. Sources close to the unit say that his performance in the film is likely to set a new benchmark for those playing negative roles in Tamil cinema.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, Prithika, Vinodh Sagar, Brigida, Deepshikha, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan, each contributing to a tightly woven narrative suitable for family audiences while retaining its thrilling essence.

Leo John Paul, renowned for his work in 'Soodhu Kavvum' and 'Indru Netru Naalai', brings his award-winning craft to the director’s chair in this film. With Yuva S handling cinematography, Raja A as art director, and Vijay Antony composing the music, the film promises a high-quality cinematic experience.

The film has been shot in striking locations and will include some breathtaking underwater sequences filmed in Mumbai. Sources say Maargan is a visually compelling film and that the VFX work in it is quite impressive.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Achieving UEFA Champions League qualification is least Manchester United can do for suffering fans, says fullback Diogo Dalot ahead of key clashes. Photo credit: Man Utd

Achieving UCL qualification is least Man Utd can do for suffering fans, says Dalot

Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in various venues in Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold (Roundup)

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Photo credit: LOSC Lille

Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

Brewing patriotism: Assam's 'Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes