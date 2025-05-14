Vijay Antony's murder mystery 'Maargan' to hit screens worldwide on June 27

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Acclaimed editor-turned-director Leo John Paul's intense, edge-of-the-seat murder mystery thriller 'Maargan', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, will release on June 27 this year, its makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, which is being produced by Meera Vijay Antony on behalf of Vijay Antony Film Corporation, was initially titled 'Gagana Maargan' and is the 12th film to be produced by the well known production house. However, on Wednesday, the makers clarified that their film would henceforth be called 'Maargan' and not 'Gagana Maargan'.

Following the intriguing first look and the recently released single “Solliduma,” the 'buzz' around Maargan has grown. The film’s narrative delves deep into the dark corners of a murder mystery, featuring powerful characters and unpredictable twists.

Maargan marks the debut of Ajay Dhishan, Vijay Antony’s sister’s son, in a striking antagonist's role. Sources close to the unit say that his performance in the film is likely to set a new benchmark for those playing negative roles in Tamil cinema.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, Prithika, Vinodh Sagar, Brigida, Deepshikha, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan, each contributing to a tightly woven narrative suitable for family audiences while retaining its thrilling essence.

Leo John Paul, renowned for his work in 'Soodhu Kavvum' and 'Indru Netru Naalai', brings his award-winning craft to the director’s chair in this film. With Yuva S handling cinematography, Raja A as art director, and Vijay Antony composing the music, the film promises a high-quality cinematic experience.

The film has been shot in striking locations and will include some breathtaking underwater sequences filmed in Mumbai. Sources say Maargan is a visually compelling film and that the VFX work in it is quite impressive.

