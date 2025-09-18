Viineet Kumar Siingh talks about Arijit Singh lending his voice to his song in ‘Nishaanchi’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who features in a special appearance in the ‘Birwa’ song from the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Nishaanchi’, is opening up about the superstar singer Arijit Singh lending his vocals to his part in the song.

The song carries a deep personal meaning for Viineet and becomes even more special as it is sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

Opening up about the song, Viineet said in a statement shared by his team, “‘Birwa’ is an emotion, a memory, and a part of my journey that has found its way into Nishaanchi. To have Arijit Singh lend his voice to this track is beyond special; his singing has the ability to touch the soul. I am also grateful to Anurag Kashyap, who has been more than just a director, he has been a mentor, a guiding light and someone who always believed in my truth as an artist.”

This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two, also the first ever collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and Arijit Singh too, making fans even more excited to see what surprise Viineet is bringing to the table.

Viineet is known for his raw intensity and powerful performances. Over the years, Viineet has left a strong mark in films and series this year with like, ‘SuperBoys of Malegaon’, ‘Jaat’ and ‘Chhava’, and ‘Rangeen’ too. With every project, he has showcased his unmatched versatility, leaving audiences wanting to see more of him on screen. ‘Birwa’ now stands as another milestone in his journey, and fans are eager to discover the surprise he has in store with this song and ‘Nishaanchi’.

Vineet, who hails from Varanasi, holds an M.D. in Ayurveda. His breakthrough came with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and later with ‘Ugly’, ‘Mukkabaaz’, where his performance as a boxer won him critical acclaim.

--IANS

aa/