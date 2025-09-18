September 18, 2025 8:33 PM हिंदी

Viineet Kumar Siingh talks about Arijit Singh lending his voice to his song in ‘Nishaanchi’

Viineet Kumar Siingh talks about Arijit Singh lending his voice to his song in ‘Nishaanchi’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who features in a special appearance in the ‘Birwa’ song from the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Nishaanchi’, is opening up about the superstar singer Arijit Singh lending his vocals to his part in the song.

The song carries a deep personal meaning for Viineet and becomes even more special as it is sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

Opening up about the song, Viineet said in a statement shared by his team, “‘Birwa’ is an emotion, a memory, and a part of my journey that has found its way into Nishaanchi. To have Arijit Singh lend his voice to this track is beyond special; his singing has the ability to touch the soul. I am also grateful to Anurag Kashyap, who has been more than just a director, he has been a mentor, a guiding light and someone who always believed in my truth as an artist.”

This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two, also the first ever collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and Arijit Singh too, making fans even more excited to see what surprise Viineet is bringing to the table.

Viineet is known for his raw intensity and powerful performances. Over the years, Viineet has left a strong mark in films and series this year with like, ‘SuperBoys of Malegaon’, ‘Jaat’ and ‘Chhava’, and ‘Rangeen’ too. With every project, he has showcased his unmatched versatility, leaving audiences wanting to see more of him on screen. ‘Birwa’ now stands as another milestone in his journey, and fans are eager to discover the surprise he has in store with this song and ‘Nishaanchi’.

Vineet, who hails from Varanasi, holds an M.D. in Ayurveda. His breakthrough came with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and later with ‘Ugly’, ‘Mukkabaaz’, where his performance as a boxer won him critical acclaim.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 3 school curricula for entrepreneurship, life skill

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 3 school curricula for entrepreneurship, life skill

India's retaliatory surgical strikes after Uri attack turning point in its counter-terrorism strategy: Report (File image)

India's retaliatory surgical strikes after Uri attack turning point in its counter-terrorism strategy: Report

Gujarat: District health department organises health camps in Tapi under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

Health camps organised in Gujarat's Tapi under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

Vidya Malavade shares her shower affirmation to ward off negative energy

Vidya Malavade shares her shower affirmation to ward off negative energy

India unveils striking medals for World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 on Thursday. Photo credit: SAI Media

India unveils striking medals for World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025

Bangladesh: Awami League holds flash procession in support of former PM Hasina (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League holds flash procession in support of former PM Hasina

Pakistan: 12 anti-dengue workers dismissed in Rawalpindi for faking attendance (File image)

Pakistan: 12 anti-dengue workers dismissed in Rawalpindi for faking attendance

Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology: Gautam Adani on SEBI orders

Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology: Gautam Adani on SEBI orders

Despite Pakistan’s spin, Saudi pact unlikely to alter Riyadh’s robust ties with India

Despite Pakistan’s spin, Saudi pact unlikely to alter Riyadh’s robust ties with India

Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in must-win game in Group B of the Men's Asia Cup T20 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photo credit: ACC/X

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in must-win game