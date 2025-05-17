Vietnam: Sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India enshrined in Tam Chuc Pagoda

Hanoi, May 17 (IANS) The holy relics of Lord Buddha sent from India were enshrined at the famous Buddhist temple of Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam province of Vietnam on Saturday with ceremonial prayers and procession. The event saw participation of Chairman of Ha Nam Provincial People's Committee, Standing Vice President of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, former Vice President of Vietnam, Indian Ambassador to the country and venerable monks. A large number of people across Vietnam also gathered to pay respect to the sacred relics.

"Sacred Buddha Relics from India were enshrined today at the renowned Tam Chuc Pagoda, Ha Nam with due ceremonies, prayers and procession with the Chairman of Ha Nam Provincial People's Committee, Standing Vice President of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, former Vice President of Vietnam, Indian Ambassador and venerable monks. The reverence of a large number of people across Vietnam for the Relics is very touching and highly valued," the Embassy of India in Hanoi posted on X.

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by an Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

The holy relics will remain in Vietnam until May 21 as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations. The relics were earlier displayed at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, and then in Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province and were in Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi till Friday.

Earlier this week, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam shared information on relics of Lord Buddha and upcoming projects with the local media.

Terming it as a "national treasure" of India, the Embassy stated that the visit of Lord Buddha's relics to Vietnam is the result of the cooperation between both governments, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and other organisations.

India's sending of the holy relics to Vietnam had been appreciated by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong as a gesture that further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

--IANS

int/scor/as