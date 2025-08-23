Vidya Malvade shares a weekend sourdough bread recipe

August 23, 2025 8:12 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, 23 August (IANS): Actress Vidya Malvade is on a fitness spree and has been propagating healthy lifestyle but without burning a hole to the pocket or killing taste buds.

The actress recently shared a video on her Instagram account where she was seen making a lipsmacking brunch or breakfast item with sourdough bread and other healthy ingredients.

Not many know that Vidya is an earlier riser and her day starts as early as 6 AM. She kickstarts her day with a portion of small laddoos made from a combination of Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Moringa goli in coconut oil.

Further, around At 6:15 AM, Vidya eats a homemade ghee sattu jaggery laddoo right before kickstarting with her yoga sessions.

Post-workout, Vidya indulges into Ash gourd juice or coconut water or beet, carrot, ginger, lime juice at 9 AM, followed by soaked nuts, a date, pomegranate, and 1 more fruit, along with a protein shake at 9 :30 AM.

In the afternoon, between 1 PM and 2 PM, Vidya takes her lunch, which includes Tofu, sprouts, a veggie with homemade curd and methi millet, along with roti.

She finishes her lunch with a small sesame jaggery laddoo for her joints. Vidya, earlier in a detailed health centric video informed that she includes "Kulith" in her diet because she was suffering from a small kidney stone, and horse gram helps in dissolving it.

She has her dinner at 6 PM with a besan chilla stuffed with veggies and tofu and mint chutney. If at all, she feels like craves for sweet after her meals, Vidya enjoys a small fruit like an elaichi banana at the end to fulfil her sweet pangs.

Post dinner, she has a digestive tea with 2/ 3 cups of ginger, lemongrass, saunf, mint leaves, and a pinch of green tea leaves. Vidya revealed that she does not snack in between and that she is done with her dinner by 6: 30 PM. She sleeps by 10 PM and wakes up between 4: 30- 5: 30 AM every day, by her own and without an alarm clock.

