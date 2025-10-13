October 13, 2025 1:14 PM हिंदी

Vidya Balan reveals how the 'Law of attraction' helped her get 'Parineeta'

Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) Vidya Balan revealed how she manifested working with 'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar.

Vidya shared a video of herself kick-starting her Monday morning by crooning the beautiful track "Seekho Na Naino Ki Bhasha Piya".

Talking about the melody, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actress revealed that when she first heard the track, she immediately fell in love with it and started wishing to work with a director like Pradeep Sarkar.

"I love lip syncing to songs and this song i love which is good reason to do it on a monday morning (Slightly Smiling Face Emoji).

When i watched it for the first time ,i was struck as much by the lyrics by @prasoonjoshilive and the song itself as i was by the picturisation…And while I began to secretly harbour a desire to work with the master storyteller #pradeepsarkar," Vidya wrote on her IG.

As luck would have it, Vidya got a chance to work with the filmmaker in her debut movie, "Parineeta". She further went on to be a part of other projects of the team, including Shantanu Moitra.

"unbeknownst to me,the universe began to work its magic. A few years later,i got an ad film with Dada and then as luck would have it,i got to be in 3 of his music videos too…The highlight was ofcourse that i got to work with the same team of @smudgal @moitrashantanu & #Dada on another album called #Kisson ki chaadar written by @niveditajoshi4 Not just that ,this eventually led to me getting launched by Dada in Parineeta (Slightly Smiling Face Emoji)," the 'Ishqiya' actress went on to share.

Crediting the law of attraction, Vidya concluded, "I don’t know if this qualifies as the ‘Law of Attraction’ but i do know that i’m ever so grateful for this just as i am for so much else in life. Have a beautiful Monday and a lovely week ahead (Heart emoji)."

