Shiv Sena seeks action as video of drunk, shirtless son of MNS leader abusing woman influencer goes viral

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) A video on Monday surfaced on social media which shows the drunk son of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader sitting shirtless inside a car, abusing a Marathi-speaking woman influencer in Mumbai. As the video went viral, the Shiv Sena has sought action against him.

The man, has been identified as Rahil Sheikh, son of MNS' state Vice President Javed Sheikh, who is also seen declaring his father's position in the video.

An FIR was lodged at the Amboli Police Station for outraging the modesty of a woman and negligent driving, and Rahil was arrested.

Earlier, Rajshree More, a Maharashtrian herself, hogged the headlines after she expressed strong opposition to Marathi imposition on non-Marathi speaking people, in her video.

She later deleted her video after MNS workers filed a complaint against her. She also issued a public apology and deleted her video.

Monday's video surfaced amid Raj Thackeray led MNS’ supporters beating non-Marathi speaking people amid the ongoing controversy over imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra.

The video, which went viral on social media, three days after MNS founder Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray during a joint rally announced that they would stay together in future too.

Rajshree More, the woman influencer who filmed the video, shared it on her Instagram handle.

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sanjay Nirupam, who reposted the video, strongly condemned the incident saying this was "the real face of those who make loud claims of being the protectors of Marathi culture."

In his post on X, Nirupam said, “Drunk out of his senses. Half-naked. A leader’s son from MNS, hurling abuses at a Marathi-speaking woman. On top of that, flaunting his father’s influence. See the real face of those who claim to protect Marathi pride. Are these the same MNS people attacking Hindus under the pressure of Muslims?”

“It is clearly seen that the son of a MNS leader not only verbally abused the woman but also rammed into her car, vandalised it, and continuously misbehaved with her.

"The accused is reportedly the son of MNS vice president Javed Sheikh and is identified as either Rahil or Sahil. The video shows him drunk... This incident raises two serious concerns: First, MNS, which claims to fight for the Marathi language, is in fact promoting hooliganism,” remarked Nirupam. He demanded stern action against Sheikh.

Nirupam further said, "They are doing nothing but 'gundagardi' in the name of language. That is the ground reality of MNS. Our government is not at all against Marathi; rather, we are promoting the language."

