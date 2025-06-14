June 14, 2025 11:46 PM हिंदी

Victoria Beckham says 'proud of you' after husband David awarded knighthood

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Wife Victoria Beckham is extremely proud as husband David Beckham was awarded knighthood by King Charles on Friday.

The former Spice Girls took to her official Instagram handle, and dropped an adorable picture hugging David.

Accompanying the picture, Victoria also penned a heartfelt note for the former footballer saying, "You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered. The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx."

Reacting to the post, David penned in the comment section, "I love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Furthermore, their son Romeo took to his Instagram stories and dropped a blurred photo of himself and his father smiling together, and captioned the pic, “So so proud of you."

David reposted the photo on his own Instagram stories.

Married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland, Victoria and David are parents to three sons Romeo, Brooklyn, Cruz, and daughter Harper.

Before being awarded the knighthood, back in 2003, the ex-footballer was appointed an Order of the British Empire (OBE) by late Queen Elizabeth.

For the unversed, the former soccer player was even asked to be an ambassador for the King’s Foundation back in 2024.

Along with David, actor Gary Oldman was also knighted in King Charles’ annual birthday honors.

In addition to this, sculptor Antony Gormley was made a Companion of Honour.

--IANS

pm/

