Vicky Kaushal salutes brave soldiers of India: ‘We exist because of you’

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who climbed up the ranks owing to his latest film ‘Chhaava’, is saluting the brave personnel of the Indian Armed Forces.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures of the men and the women in uniform. While the first picture is of a brave soldier from one of India’s elite forces taking blessings from Lord Hanuman, the second picture is of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who gave precise briefing during Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror operation after the Pahalgam attacks in April.

Vicky also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his gratitude to the soldiers, who protect India.

He wrote, “The way to peace is through strength. Saluting the unmatched bravery and precision of our Indian Armed Forces. No words can ever describe the gratitude and pride we feel in our hearts for our true heroes. We exist of you. Jai Hind”.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, when it carried out precision strikes inside the territory of Pakistan, which is notorious for harbouring terrorism.

The strikes were carried out at 9 sites in Pakistan and targeted key terror infrastructures killing close to 100 terrorists.

In the following days, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated as the latter sent in surveillance drones, and also allegedly fired a Fatah missile in addition to the Chinese made PL-15. India’s air-defence system consisting of the Russian S-400 engaged with the drones, missiles and other air-borne threats successfully neutralising all of them.

Pakistan’s Mirage aircraft was also shot down by the Indian forces. Mirage aircrafts are made by the same French company Dassault Aviation, which makes French Rafale jets.

Currently, India has put up a tough stand after the recent skirmishes with Pakistan, and has declared that any future terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan will be an act of war.

--IANS

aa/