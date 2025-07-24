July 24, 2025 5:37 PM हिंदी

Vicky Kaushal relives fond memories as his debut film ‘Masaan’ completes 10 years

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to celebrate 10 years of his debut film, “Masaan.”

The 'Sanju' actor shared heartfelt memories from the project that marked a turning point in his career. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Uri actor reposted a Prime Video post that compiles some of his popular scenes from the film alongside Richa Chadha. The OTT platform wrote in the caption, “10 saal kisi rail jaise guzar gaye #10YearsOfMasaan.” Sharing the same video, the actor simply wrote, “10 years.”

The 2015 release drama marked the acting debut of Vicky Kaushal and the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan. The film also starred Richa Chadda in the lead role. The movie was showcased in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won two awards. It was later screened at the first New York Dalit Film and Cultural Festival, along with films like “Pariyerum Perumal,” “Kaala,” and “Fandry.” Since its release, the film has gained cult status and continues to be celebrated for its powerful storytelling.

The story of “Masaan” revolved around four individuals in Varanasi, each dealing with their own struggles related to love, grief, and social pressures. It followed a low-caste boy in love with an upper-caste girl, a daughter dealing with guilt after a tragic encounter, a father facing moral challenges, and a child longing for a family. Their lives came together along the ghats of the Ganges, as they all tried to break free from the restrictions of their small-town society.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s most recent appearance was in the historical drama “Chhaava,” where he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The action drama also featured Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Diana Penty, among others. The movie was released on 14 February 2025 and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, as well as the top-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

