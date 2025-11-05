November 05, 2025 10:43 PM हिंदी

Vice President attends 'Rajat Mahotsav' of Chhattisgarh, honours 'Lakhpati Didis'

Vice President attends 'Rajat Mahotsav' of Chhattisgarh, honours 'Lakhpati Didis'

Raipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, during his day-long visit to Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, participated in several events held at different places, including Nava Raipur and Rajnandgaon districts.

The Vice President was on his maiden visit to Chhattisgarh to participate in 'Rajat Mahotsav' - a three-day cultural programme organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the state formed on November 1, 2000.

He witnessed an Air Show by the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) in Sendh Lake in Nava Raipur. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, formed in 1996, is renowned for its precision flying and spectacular aerial displays.

Later, Vice President Radhakrishnan inaugurated Udayachal Multi-Speciality Eye Care Institute, established in the Rajnandgaon district and honoured the donors for their valuable contribution to building the health centre.

On this occasion, he also transferred more than Rs 647 crore to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the 'Mahatari Vandan' scheme of the Chhattisgarh government.

Meanwhile, the Vice President also participated in 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Rajnandgaon and honoured the women who were economically empowered through the Centre's 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme.

Several 'Lakhpati Didis', who were honoured on this special occasion, spoke to IANS and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chhattisgarh government for making them economically and socially empowered.

Sangeeta Nirmal, who is associated with 'Ekta Gram Sangathan' in the state, said that the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme came as a miracle in her life as she is earning around Rs 6 lakh per annum through different businesses.

"After getting a loan from the government, she first opened a general store and then also started a fishery shop. I would like to thank PM Modi for this scheme. I would also urge the government to keep helping the women," Nirmal told IANS.

Rukmini Shahu, another beneficiary woman, who started small businesses after availing a loan from the government's scheme, stated that becoming a 'Lakhpati Didi' and then getting a memento from the Vice-President has motivated her to work hard.

"The best thing about this scheme is that the women can get a loan at a cheaper interest rate and start their small businesses. Today, I am earning between Rs 7 to 8 lakh per annum through multiple resources. I am also availing the benefits of various other schemes from the Centre and State governments," she added.

--IANS

pd/uk

LATEST NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Gurudwara with Taimur & Jeh; husband Saif Ali Khan gives it a miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Gurudwara with Taimur & Jeh; husband Saif Ali Khan gives it a miss

PM Modi congratulates Amul and IFFCO for securing top global ranking for cooperatives

PM Modi congratulates Amul and IFFCO for securing top global rankings for cooperatives

Women’s ODI WC winning Indian team to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

Women’s ODI WC winning Indian team to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

Priyanka Chopra wishes BIL Kevin Jonas on his birthday with an adorable picture featuring Malti Marie, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wishes BIL Kevin Jonas on his birthday with an adorable picture featuring Malti Marie, Nick Jonas

Intelligence warns of renewed fidayeen strikes across LoC, narco-funded insurgency

Intelligence warns of renewed fidayeen strikes across LoC, narco-funded insurgency

Vice President attends 'Rajat Mahotsav' of Chhattisgarh, honours 'Lakhpati Didis'

Vice President attends 'Rajat Mahotsav' of Chhattisgarh, honours 'Lakhpati Didis'

Two more civilians killed by Pakistani death squads in Balochistan

Two more civilians killed by Pakistani death squads in Balochistan

"Manufactured narratives": JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress making excuses for Bihar loss

‘Manufactured narrative’: JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress making excuses for Bihar loss

Water crisis in Pakistan leaves millions struggling for survival: Report (File image)

Water crisis in Pakistan leaves millions struggling for survival: Report

Iulia Vantur sings Salman Khan's iconic song from 'Bodyguard' in front of The Pope at Vatican

Iulia Vantur sings Salman Khan's iconic song from 'Bodyguard' in front of The Pope at Vatican