Vibrant Gujarat: Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum to be key highlight, receives 1 lakh visitors 

Vibrant Gujarat: Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum to be key highlight, receives 1 lakh visitors 

Gandhinagar, Sep 2 (IANS) At the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC) in Mehsana (North Gujarat), the country's cultural legacy and innovative spirit will be on display, grabbing the attention of visitors.

However, Gujarat tourism is also expected to make a big splash with the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum, taking centre stage during the two-day ceremony from October 9-10.

The Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum will serve as a key highlight, symbolising both the depth of the region's history and its forward-looking approach to cultural development.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India, the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum has welcomed a total of 95,658 visitors till August 31, 2025, from across the country. Its success goes to strengthen Gujarat's position as a destination for heritage tourism.

The visitors include adults, children, senior citizens, Divyangs, etc, thereby reinforcing the museum's commitment to accessibility and its growing appeal as a centre of learning and engagement.

The museum offers an in-depth understanding of Vadnagar's multi-layered cultural legacy, showcasing over 2,500 years of human evolution through artefacts unearthed during extensive excavations. Spanning 13,525 square metres, it houses more than 7,000 discoveries.

The nine thematic galleries display the region's art, sculptures, and linguistic heritage across different historical eras.

The defining feature of the museum is its direct link to a 4,000-square-metre live excavation site, where archaeological remains can be seen at depths of 16 to 18 metres.

The museum also showcases more than 5,000 artefacts, including ceramics, coins, ornaments, tools, sculptures, shell products, and organic remains such as skeletal fragments and food grains, unearthed directly from the site and presented through interactive installations and digital exhibits.

The visitors can walk across a specially designed bridge and explore an experiential walkway shed, offering a rare opportunity to observe ongoing excavation activities in real time.

