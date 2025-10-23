Vetrimaaran directs first shot of actor Ken Karunaas's debut directorial

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Ace director Vetrimaaran officially launched actor Ken Karunaas's upcoming film by directing the first shot of the project, much to the delight of all those present.

Actor Karthi clapped the board for the first shot of the yet to be titled film, which will mark the directorial debut of actor Ken Karunaas, best known for his powerful performances in films like 'Asuran' and 'Viduthalai 2'. Ken will, apart from directing the film, also be playing the lead in it.

For the unaware, Ken Karunaas is the son of actor Karunaas and Grace Karunaas.

Paarvatha Entertainment, the production house which is producing this film, took to its Instagram page to put out a picture of Ken hugging director Vetrimaaran after the first shot and wrote, "Our #ProductionNo1 journey begins with the blessings of Vaathiyar (teacher) @vetrimaaran_official sir. First shot taken by the master himself. Pure goosebumps. Pure gratitude."

The launch of Ken Karunaas's first film as director was attended by several leading celebrities from the film industry.

The film, apart from Ken Karunaas, will feature a host of actors including Malayalam star Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anisma Anil Kumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Devadarshini and others in pivotal roles.

Cinematography for this film will be by Vicky and music for this film is to be scored by two time National Award-winning music director G V Prakash Kumar. Editing for the film has been entrusted to Nash while Ramu Thangaraj will handle the art direction for the film.

Kavya Sriram, the exclusive costume designer of Tamil star Dhanush, has been roped in as the costume designer for the film.

Set against a school backdrop, the film is being produced by Karuppiah C. Ram - Kali Rajkumar - Sulochana Kumar under the banner of Parvatha Entertainment and Street Boy Studio on a grand budget.

Apart from Vetrimaaran and Karthi, some of the other celebrities from the Tamil film industry who were present at the launch event were Vishal, actor and director R. J. Balaji, producers Kalaipuli S. Thanu, Dr. Isari K. Ganesh, Arun. The guests congratulated the film crew on the occasion.

