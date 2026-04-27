Veteran film and TV actor Bharat Kapoor passed away at 80

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday at the age of 80.

While the exact reason for his demise has not been officially confirmed till now, it is reported that he was not doing well for the last 4 days.

As per reports, he was admitted to the Sion Hospital in Mumbai. An official statement from his family and other loved ones is still awaited.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the unfortunate news on social media. Sharing a picture of the late actor on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of veteran theatre and film actor

Bharat Kapoor Ji. Have great memories working with him in the initial days of my career. A great human being. Om Shanti", followed by folded hands emoji.

Bharat Kapoor has been a well-known name in the Hindi entertainment industry. He has been a regular face on television and films back in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

During his tenure as an actor spanning almost 4 decades, he has been a part of some notable projects such as "Noorie" (1979), "Ram Balram" (1980), "Love Story" (1981), "Bazaar" (1982), "Ghulami" (1985), "Aakhree Raasta" (1986), "Satyamev Jayate" (1987), "Swarg" (1990), "Khuda Gawah" (1992), and "Rang" (1993).

His filmography further includes "Barsaat" (1995), "Saajan Chale Sasural" (1996), and "Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities" (2004).

In addition to this, Bharat Kapoor also appeared in several television shows such as "Campus", "Parampara", "Rahat", "Saans", "Amanat", "Bhagyavidhata", "Tara", "Chunauti", and "Kahani Chandrakanta Ki", to name just a few.

He is known to have made a mark for himself in the industry by playing a wide variety of roles across genres. Bharat Kapoor was seen essaying an antagonist, a supporting character, and an authoritative figure in many of his projects.

--IANS

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