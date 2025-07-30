July 30, 2025 5:06 PM हिंदी

Veteran Actress Himani Shivpuri gets emotional while bidding farewell to her maternal home in Dehradun

Veteran Actress Himani Shivpuri gets emotional while bidding farewell to her maternal home in Dehradun

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri took to social media to share an emotional moment as she bid farewell to her maternal home in Dehradun.

Sharing picturesque views of the hills, she posted a video where she reflected on the memories and deep connection she holds with her maayka. Taking to her Instagram handle, Himani shared a video of herself travelling in a car, capturing her final moments in Dehradun as she bid a farewell to her maternal home. The actress captioned the post, “Bye Bye Dehradun! Mayke se jana…Oho…Dukham, jaise Sanskrit main kehte hai.. #himanishivpuri #reels #instagood #instagram.”

In the video, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress could be heard saying, “Hi! It’s time to say goodbye to Dehradun. I want you all to enjoy the beautiful view of the hills with me. Just look at how the clouds are hiding behind them. It always feels a little emotional to leave your maternal home. Mom and Dad may not be here, but my brother, sister-in-law, and lots of relatives are. What makes Dehradun special is its fresh air and delicious street food. Bye-bye! Off to Mumbai—back to work now.”

On the work front, the 64-year-old actress is best known for her roles in popular films such as “Hum Aapke Hain Koun,” “Raja,” “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Khamoshi,” “Hero No. 1,” “Biwi No. 1,” “Hum Saath-Saath Hain,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon,” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” to name a few. Over the years, Himani has collaborated with several leading film production houses, including Yash Raj Films, Rajshri Productions, and Dharma Productions.

She is currently portraying the role of Katori Amma, also known as Katto Amma, in the popular television series “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.” A seasoned performer, Himani Shivpuri is widely recognized for her contributions to both Bollywood and Indian television.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach (Ld)

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach (Ld)

NSE crosses 23 crore investor accounts, adds a crore investors in just three months

NSE crosses 23 crore investor accounts, adds 1 crore investors in just 3 months

Over half a million young pilgrims expected to visit Rome, Vatican City to attend Youth Jubilee

Over half a million young pilgrims expected to visit Rome, Vatican City to attend 'Youth Jubilee'

Nora Fatehi teams up with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for cross-cultural fusion track ‘Tetema’

Nora Fatehi teams up with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for cross-cultural fusion track ‘Tetema’

Top diplomats, industry experts back stronger defence industrial cooperation between India and EU

Top diplomats, industry experts back stronger defence industrial cooperation between India and EU

NSDL issue gets fully subscribed, GMP at 16 pc

NSDL public issue gets fully subscribed, GMP at 16 pc

IndiGo’s Q1 net profit slumps 29 pc sequentially, revenue falls nearly 7.5 pc

IndiGo’s Q1 net profit slumps 29 pc sequentially, revenue falls nearly 7.5 pc

Mouni Roy thanks Chiranjeevi for his 'kindness & biriyani' during Vishwambhara shoot

Mouni Roy thanks Chiranjeevi for his 'kindness & biriyani' during Vishwambhara shoot

No PM Modi-Trump call during Operation Sindoor, confirms EAM Jaishankar

No PM Modi-Trump call during Operation Sindoor, confirms EAM Jaishankar

SC declines to defer framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-job scam

SC declines to defer framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-job scam