October 24, 2025 2:16 PM हिंदी

Veteran actress Guddi Maruti reveals why she is making a television comeback with ‘Udne Ki Aasha’

Veteran actress Guddi Maruti reveals why she is making a television comeback with ‘Udne Ki Aasha’

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Guddi Maruti is all set to make a much-awaited return to the small screen with the television show “Udne Ki Aasha.”

In a recent interview with IANS, she shared the reasons behind her comeback, expressing her excitement to reconnect with her audience and explore a fresh, engaging role after a long hiatus. Opening up about joining the show, Guddi shared, “I’m excited to be a part of Udne Ki Aasha because my role is very interesting. It has many shades — a little comedy and a little grey — which makes it fascinating to perform.”

Talking about her character, the ‘Dulhe Raja’ actress teased that her entry will stir things up for the lead protagonist Sailee, played by Neha Harsora. “My role has many layers, and I’m going to make Sailee’s life quite miserable,” she laughs. The show is already doing very well — touch wood — and I’ll try my best to add my bit to it. Of course, it all depends on the writing and creative direction, but I hope a bit of comedy gets added to my grey shade. That would make it even more fun.”

She added, “This isn’t a typical ’90s comic role. It’s very different — she’s ambitious, tough, not exactly mean but a strong woman with shades of grey. I hope the audience accepts me as this slightly kameeni types character.”

Guddi Maruti also believes that television now offers her a platform to challenge and break traditional stereotypes. Expressing the same, she mentioned, “Television has really given a new scope to actors like me. Earlier, I was mostly doing comedy and got typecast as the ‘fat funny girl’. But now, TV is letting me explore roles that are layered — even negative roles with a hint of humor — and that’s very exciting.”

Guddi Maruti is widely known for her comic brilliance in films like “Dulhe Raja,” Biwi No.1,” “Shola Aur Shabnam,” and “Chhote Sarkar” to name a few.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what drew him to the script of ‘Thamma’

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what drew him to the script of ‘Thamma’

Hazlewood unwilling to bring change to his bowling after ‘bit unlucky’ spell against India

Hazlewood unwilling to bring change to his bowling after ‘bit unlucky’ spell against India

GST rate cuts boost festive sales, reflect positive market sentiment: FM Sitharaman

GST rate cuts boost festive sales, reflect positive market sentiment: FM Sitharaman

Samridhii Shukla shares how ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ gives her space to grow in the competitive industry

Samridhii Shukla shares how ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ gives her space to grow in the competitive industry

From coffee to drones, GST rejig to boost Karnataka’s economy

From coffee to drones, GST rejig to boost Karnataka’s economy

India stays resilient with diversified export basket amid global uncertainty

India stays resilient with diversified export basket amid global uncertainty

Never felt like Jemimah was under a lot of pressure, says long-time coach Shetty

Never felt like Jemimah was under a lot of pressure, says long-time coach Shetty

All is not well in UN, decisions don't address global priorities, says EAM Jaishankar

All is not well in UN, decisions don't address global priorities, says EAM Jaishankar

Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah-starrer 'Mask' to hit screens worldwide on November 21 (Photo Credit: Kavin/X)

Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah-starrer 'Mask' to hit screens worldwide on November 21

Emotional Sophie Devine proud of team’s growth despite World Cup exit

Emotional Sophie Devine proud of team’s growth despite World Cup exit