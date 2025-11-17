November 17, 2025 6:39 PM हिंदी

Very special feat: PM Modi congratulates India’s Asian Archery C’ships medal winners

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India’s 2025 Asian Archery Championships medal winners for their remarkable performances at the tournament, where they bagged 10 medals, their best tally ever. The Indian archers clinched six gold medals, including a historic one in the men’s individual recurve.

“Congratulations to our Archery team on their best ever performance at the Asian Archery Championships 2025. They have brought home 10 medals, including 6 Golds. Notable among these was the historic Recurve Men's Gold after 18 years. At the same time, there were strong showings in individual events and successful Compound title defenses too. This is indeed a very special feat, which will motivate many upcoming athletes,” the PM posted on X.

Deepshikha, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Prithika Pradeep's team won gold, while Rahul took silver in men's individual recurve, losing to fellow Indian Dhiraj Bommadevara in the final.

Sangeeta secured a bronze in women's individual recurve after defeating Deepika Kumari in a shoot-off. Meanwhile, Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das, and Rahul earned gold after overcoming South Korea in a shoot-off.

Ankita Bhakat won the women's individual recurve gold, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam excelled in both the women's individual and team compound events, claiming two gold medals.

Dhiraj Bommadevara made history by winning the men's individual recurve gold, the first for India in 18 years. He defeated fellow Indian Rahul 6-2 in the final to claim the top position on the podium.

After a closely fought opening set that ended in a 1–1 tie, Dhiraj took the lead by winning the second set 29–26, advancing to a 2–1 lead. Rahul responded with a strong performance, tying the third set, though Dhiraj remained ahead with an overall score of 3–1. Dhiraj then secured the victory by winning the final set 28–26.

--IANS

vi/ab

