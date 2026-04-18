Varun Tej on the road to recovery after fracturing his knee: Will be back stronger

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Varun Tej suffered a knee fracture while training for his upcoming film "Bhari". He even had to undergo a minor surgery for the injury.

Now, the 'F3' actor has used social media to share a health update with the netizens.

Varun dropped a post on his Instagram handle, revealing that the procedure went well, and he is on the road to recovery.

Expressing his gratitude to his doctor, he shared that he intends to be back in action soon.

Hoping to return stronger, Varun penned, "Thank you to everyone who reached out with concern and support. It truly means a lot. The procedure went well and I'm focused on recovery and getting back to full strength. (sic)."

He added, "Grateful to my doctors for their care and guidance. I'll be back in action soon.... stronger than before."

He signed off the post with "Love Varun Tej".

Varun was undergoing intense volleyball training to prepare for his role in the rural sports drama.

On Wednesday, Varun's sister, Niharika Konidela, took to Instagram to share a statement saying that her brother is recovering under medical supervision.

“We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” she wrote on social media.

Her note further added, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time."

Talking about "Bhari", the movie is being backed by Niharika under the banner of Pink Elephant Pictures. Made under the direction of Yadhu Vamsee and co-directed by Ravi Sankar D, Ramesh Manyam is serving as executive producer of the project.

--IANS

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