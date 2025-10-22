October 22, 2025 11:09 PM हिंदी

Varun Tej Konidela on 'Kanche': A film that tested us, taught us, and changed us!

Varun Tej Konidela on 'Kanche': A film that tested us, taught us, and changed us! ( Photo Credit: Varun Tej/X)

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Varun Tej Konidela, whose critically acclaimed film 'Kanche', directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, completed 10 years on Wednesday, has now chosen to describe the film as one that "tested us, taught us and changed us".

Taking to his social media timelines to pen his thoughts on the film, he wrote, "Ten years of #Kanche. A film that tested us, taught us, and changed us. Forever grateful to my director @DirKrish, my amazing co-actors, and our incredible team who gave their all."

The actor then went on thank both the Telugu audiences and the jury of the National Awards for according the film the recognition it deserved.

"Thank you to the Telugu audience for making Kanche a true milestone in my journey and for its recognition as Best Regional Feature Film at the National Awards," the actor added.

"Feels surreal looking back. Truly blessed. P.S. - Thanks for all the memories, my friend Levan Sikharulidze. @ItsMePragya @nikitindheer @FirstFrame_Ent @gnanashekarvs @ChirantannBhatt @saimadhav_burra #SirivennelaSeetaramaSastry," the actor said.

Earlier in the day, the production house that produced the film took to social media to celebrate the film completing 10 years of its release.

First Frame Entertainment, the production house that produced the film, wrote, "Celebrating 10 glorious years of #Kanche. A film that redefined storytelling with its emotion, love, and sacrifice. Forever grateful to the wonderful cast, crew, and audience who made this film truly special."

The film, which featured Pragya Jaiswal and Nikitin Dheer in the lead along with Varun Tej, had cinematography by Gnana Shekar V S. The film, which revolved around the enemity of two friends, who eventually serve together in the British Indian Army during World War II, had music by Chirantan Bhatt.

Art direction for the film was by Sahi Suresh and editing by Suraj Jagtap and Rama Krishna Arram. 'Kanche', which its makers claimed was Telugu cinema's first World War II based film, won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 63rd National Film Awards and the state government's Nandi Award for Best Film on National Integration.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

India star Gaganjeet Bhullar hunts for glory among an elite field at International Series Philippines in Manila.

India star Bhullar hunts for glory among an elite field at International Series Philippines

Australia’s stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath hails ‘world class’ Ashleigh Gardner and Annable Sutherland after their six-wicket victory over England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Australia’s stand-in skipper McGrath hails ‘world class’ Gardner and Sutherland

Indian doctors in Stanford list of world’s top 2 pc scientists a proud moment: Minister

Indian doctors in Stanford list of world’s top 2 pc scientists a proud moment: Minister

It was actually a really nice wicket to bat on, says Annabel Sutherland after helping Australia to six-wicket victory over England in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: It was actually a really nice wicket to bat on, says Sutherland

Rs 27,770 crore deal: Indian Army to induct 4.25 lakh CQB carbines in 2026

Rs 27,770 crore deal: Indian Army to induct 4.25 lakh CQB carbines in 2026 (Lead)

Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland power Australia to six-wicket win over England in a league match of ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland power Australia to six-wicket win over England (ld)

Trinamool slams Centre for not releasing funds to Bengal following natural calamity

Trinamool slams Centre for not releasing funds to Bengal following natural calamity

Ashleigh Gardner's 69-ball ton leads Australia to six-wicket win over England in a league match of the Women's ODI World Cup in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Gardner's 69-ball ton leads Australia to six-wicket win over England

Jaaved Jaaferi & Sanjay Dutt reunion reminds of “Dhamaal” days, Naved Jafri shares pic

Jaaved Jaaferi & Sanjay Dutt reunion reminds of “Dhamaal” days, Naved Jafri shares pic

Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karishma Kapoor 'the strongest Girl in the world'

Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karishma Kapoor 'the strongest Girl in the world'