Varun Tej calls father Naga Babu his 'quiet strength' during his special birthday wish

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (IANS) Varun Tej called his father, Naga Babu Konidela, his 'quiet strength, and loudest cheerleader' as he wished him on his birthday on Wednesday.

The 'F3' actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a couple of photos of his father. The primary pic in the post was a throwback photo of the father and son duo enjoying the snow. This was followed by a still of Varun posing with his parents. The last snap showed Naga Babu rejoicing during a ski trip.

Wishing his dad on his special day, the 'Ghani' actor penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday Nana (red heart emoji) You’ve been my quiet strength, and my loudest cheerleader. Every value, every bit of discipline, and every ounce of warmth I carry, began with you. Love you!! (red heart emojis) @nagababuofficial(sic) (sic)."

Back in September, Varun himself embraced fatherhood as he welcomed his first child, a baby boy with wife Lavanya Tripathi.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, the couple posted a black and white photograph from the hospital. The pic had the new mother holding the little munchkin, while Varun kissed her on the forehead.

"Our little man (Blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025," they captioned the post.

Varun's uncle, Megastar Chiranjeevi, welcomed the little one to the Konidela family with a heartfelt post on IG.

He wrote, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents (sic)."

"Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," the 'GodFather' actor added.

Chiranjeevi is the elder brother of Naga Babu.

--IANS

pm/