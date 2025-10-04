October 04, 2025 5:09 PM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan misses ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ shoot days, shares BTS pictures

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, whose film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has released in theatres, is reminiscing his memories of shooting the film.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the shoot of the film. The pictures show various shades of the actor from him wearing an armour, posing with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, sitting bare chested, enjoying a milkshake, and chilling in his suite room.

He wrote in the caption, “Sunny sunny boy Aaj theatre mein milta hain”.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Varun and Shashank have a long‐standing director‐actor partnership, having worked together on ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. The director has publicly said Varun still has much more “full range” to show as an actor, calling him underrated.

Earlier, Varun had shared that the sense of authenticity feels absent in current media interactions.

He earlier told IANS, “Earlier interviews had a sense of honesty and connection. Now it often feels like we are answering clickbait questions designed to go viral rather than connect with the audience. We need deeper and more meaningful interviews and question-and-answers”.

Echoing his thoughts, Janhvi Kapoor, pointing out the impact of social media, said that it is because of the digitalisation that everything seems to have changed.

"With social media, everything has changed. We are still following old formulas for marketing, but the audience has evolved. Even interviews have lost that warmth. Like when someone would just adjust your mic mid-conversation. I am glad we are doing so many today because it helps us reconnect with our audience and their expectations”, she said.

Meanwhile, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has collected INR 21.7 crore.

