Varun Dhawan lauds soldiers, shares photos of PM Modi with air warriors at Adampur air base

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday, took to social media to share powerful moments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the Adampur Air Base in Punjab.

The photos captured PM Modi interacting with air warriors and soldiers, highlighting his continued efforts to connect with the armed forces. In his heartfelt post hailing Operation Sindoor, Varun emphasized the country’s unity in the face of terrorism, stating that when it comes to national security, India stands as one and speaks in a single, powerful voice.

He highlighted the secular fabric of the nation and acknowledged the tireless dedication of the armed forces—both men and women—who work relentlessly to protect the country. Varun also expressed profound gratitude, saying the nation owes an eternal debt to its soldiers and their families for the sacrifices they make.

Sharing a couple of photos, the 'Student of the Year' actor wrote, “#operationsindoor The entire nation united as one giving one clear message to the world that India will speak one language when it comes to terrorism. We are a secular country where our brave men and women in the armed forces will protect us. In eternal debt to our nations armed forces and their families for their sacrifices. Bharat hum ko jaan se pyaara hain. Jai Hind.”

On May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Adampur Air Base in Punjab, where he interacted with the stationed soldiers. Sharing moments from the visit on his X handle, the Prime Minister highlighted his appreciation for the armed forces and their service to the nation. He wrote, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Adampur Air Base holds added importance, as the site was previously targeted during Pakistani attacks. His visit comes just a day after his national address on Operation Sindoor, where he firmly stated terror and talk cannot take place together. He also strongly asserted that "water and blood cannot flow together," reinforcing India's uncompromising stance on national security.

