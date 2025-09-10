Varun Dhawan calls the Panwadi track from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 'an absolute banger'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) After "Bijuria", the makers of "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" have delivered another energetic number, "Panwadi".

The track brings together two regional music powerhouse voices - Khesari Lal Yadav and Masoom Sharma, complemented beautifully by Pritam, Dev Negi, Nikhita Gandhi, and Akasa Singh. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, the song has been composed by A.P.S, with lyrics penned by Jairaj.

Talking about "Panwadi", Varun said, “Panwadi is pure celebration brought to life on screen. Shooting the song felt like being part of a real Holi party — vibrant colors splashing everywhere, infectious beats pumping, and an energy that was simply contagious. It’s the kind of song that will make people jump out of their seats and dance with pure joy. Having powerhouse singers like Khesari Lal and Masoom Sharma lending their incredible voices has truly taken the track to new heights. This one’s an absolute banger, and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to connect with it and celebrate along!”

Janhvi added, “Filming Panwadi was such an experience, the energy on set was electric. It felt less like a shoot and more like a festival unfolding in front of us. The song has this infectious vibe that just stays with you.”

Expressing her excitement, Sanya shared, “The beats of Panwadi instantly pull you in. Shooting it felt like celebrating Holi for days, with all of us drenched in colors, laughter, and madness. I can’t wait to see people play it everywhere this season.”

Rohit stated, “What I love about Panwadi is how youthful and playful it feels. On set, it was pure chaos in the best way possible, fun, energy, and so much color. I think audiences will feel that joy right through the screen.”

Khesari Lal revealed, “Singing Panwadi felt like a celebration in itself. This song instantly lifts your energy, it's raw, colourful, and it makes you want to lose yourself in the rhythm. It was amazing to collaborate with the music team and all the artists associated with the song.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is slated for a theatrical release on October 2.

--IANS

pm/