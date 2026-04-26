Varsha Usgaonkar expresses her desire to take on more women-empowered roles

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Marathi actress Varsha Usgaonkar opened up about her future plans, saying that she has always wanted to do women-empowered roles.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during the trailer launch event of her forthcoming historical drama "Kaun Sahi", she was asked what kind of roles she desires to play in the future. Responding to the question, Varsha said, "I have always wished to play an empowered woman on screen - like a doctor or a lawyer, or a businesswoman. I would like to play such a strong character."

When asked if she would like to work on the OTT, Varsha said, "There is a lot of good work happening on the OTT. A lot of good web series are being made. I would love to work on those as well. However, I have not been offered a good role on the OTT till now, and when it was offered, I could not do it as I was busy with other commitments."

In another update, Varsha Usgaonkar, along with many others, was reportedly duped of around Rs. 47 lakh by a man posing as a builder and film producer, according to the Mumbai Police.

As per the Mumbai Police, a man claimed to be a film producer and builder was accused of cheating several actresses, including Varsha, of almost Rs. 47 lakh. A case was filed against the accused named Avinash Jadhav at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Police Station.

The accused reportedly returned Rs. 4.52 lakh in the beginning in an attempt to build trust. However, he later stopped making the payments.

When the victims allegedly tried to contact him, the accused changed his mobile number and address.

The victims later reached Dombivli in search of some answers, and he allegedly threatened them and said he would not return the money, and they could do whatever they wanted.

--IANS

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