Vani looks at a four-in-a-row feat in 7th leg of WPGT

Mysuru, May 28 (IANS) Vani Kapoor, one of India’s most experienced players, is all set to continue from where she left off before the break in the schedule of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour. Vani won three times in a row before the WPGT took a pause in late March. The Tour now resumes at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru with the seventh leg.

Vani has been most prolific this season. In five events, she has won three times in the fourth, fifth, and sixth legs and was runner-up in the second and the third. She did not play at the opening event, which means she has been in the Top two in each of the five starts she has had. Vani is now looking at a four-in-a-row feat at Mysuru.

Sneha Singh, who has won twice, is not playing this week, but Rhea Purvi Saravanan, who won the season opener, will be back in action. Only three players have won this season.

Some of the other well-known players who will tee up at JWGC include Amandeep Drall, Jasmine Shekar, Seher Atwal, Vidhatri Urs, Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari and Shweta Mansingh.

Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari are also hoping to prepare themselves ahead of possible starts on the Ladies European Tour and later the Hero Women’s Indian Open in the second half of the season.

A total of 27 players, including two amateurs, are in the field this week for the event that carries a purse of Rs. 14 lakh. Currently, Vani leads the Hero Order of Merit with Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall chasing her.

Earlier, Vani Kapoor survived a bogey-bogey finish and still managed to complete a third straight win in the 2025 Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour. The in-form Vani shot 1-over 73 in the final round at the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club, which is also her home course, to win the sixth leg by three shots.

Vani shot 72-72-73 for 1-over 217 even par while amateur Anvvi produced her best finish on the Hero WPGT with cards of 71-77-74 for a total of 220.

