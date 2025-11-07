'Vande Mataram' a powerful expression of love for motherland: Manipur Guv

Imphal, Nov 7 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Friday that country's national song 'Vande Mataram', composed by the great patriot and writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee 150 years ago, is not merely a song but a powerful expression of love and reverence for the motherland.

Addressing the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) at Palace Compound in Imphal, the Governor said that 'Vande Mataram', composed in 1875, is not merely a song but a powerful expression of love and reverence for the motherland.

He recalled how it became the lifeblood of India's freedom movement, a call that awakened the spirit of nationalism across the country.

Governor Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, noted that when the Constituent Assembly adopted 'Vande Mataram' as the national song in 1950, it acknowledged its unmatched contribution in shaping the soul of the nation.

The Governor reflected that even after 150 years, the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' continues to unite all Indians beyond barriers of region, language, and faith.

He urged everyone to uphold its message of unity, peace, and progress and to draw inspiration from its sacred words in building a strong and prosperous nation.

The Governor also spoke about Manipur's rich legacy of patriotism and sacrifice, saying that the courage, resilience, and devotion of the people of Manipur reflect the very essence of 'Vande Mataram'.

From the state's historic heroes to its present-day achievers in sports, arts, and culture, Manipur continues to make the nation proud, he noted.

The Governor appreciated the mass singing and choreographic presentations on 'Vande Mataram' by Shri Shri Balmukunda Dev Music College, the Government Dance College, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy, whose performances beautifully captured the patriotic fervour of the song.

He commended the Department of Art and Culture for its efforts in organising the commemorative event with such dignity and grandeur.

Governor Bhalla called upon all citizens to let 'Vande Mataram' be not just a song we sing, but a pledge we live by, to dedicate ourselves to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', a developed, united, and inclusive India.

Several MLAs, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, senior officers, and distinguished guests attended the commemoration event.

--IANS

sc/khz