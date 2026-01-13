Vance, Rubio welcome Sergio Gor as US envoy to India

Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly congratulated Sergio Gor as he formally assumed charge as the United States’ ambassador to India, underscoring early signals of continuity and momentum in the bilateral relationship under President Donald Trump.

“Congrats, Mr. Ambassador. You’ll do a great job!” Vance wrote on X, responding to Gor’s message marking his first day at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Rubio echoed the sentiment in a separate post, saying simply: “You will do a great job!”

The messages came hours after Gor announced his arrival and the start of his tenure in India with a statement that emphasized optimism and alignment with President Trump’s foreign policy priorities.

“Namaste! Today marks my first day at the US Embassy in New Delhi,” Gor wrote. “I am honored to join this dedicated team and eager to get to work advancing President Donald Trump’s priorities and deepening the US-India partnership.”

He added, “I couldn’t be more optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations under President Trump’s leadership.”

Gor’s post was accompanied by photographs from the US Embassy in New Delhi, including images of him greeting embassy personnel and addressing staff beneath the embassy’s seal, with American and Indian flags prominently displayed.

His arrival and first-day message triggered a flurry of commentary among policy observers and members of the Indian-American community, with several highlighting the tone and substance of his initial outreach.

Asha Jadeja Motwani, a prominent Indian-American investor and commentator, welcomed the development, calling it “excellent news.”

“US Ambassador Sergio Gor just arrived Delhi settled in and this is the first thing he did!! congratulations to both of the US and India teams,” she wrote. “This is the single most important thing that could’ve come about as a first step.”

Derek J. Grossman, a senior defense analyst, wrote on X that Trump’s new ambassador to India was “coming in hot and heavy,” quoting Gor as saying, “No partner more essential than India.” Grossman added that the ambassador had announced New Delhi’s invitation to join the administration’s new Pax Silica initiative.

