New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlines ICC U19 Team of the Tournament as three of the Indian players feature in the 12-player list. Sooryavanshi scored an impressive 175 off 80 balls in the final against England and was named Player of the Tournament. He is joined by fellow players Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel in the 12-member squad.

The selection panel was made up of Ian Bishop (Convenor), Lydia Greenway, Andy Flower, Telford Vice.

Chouhan made important contributions with both bat and ball. Patel took 11 wickets, including a fantastic spell of five for 16 against the USA. Runners-up England also have three players in the squad, with Thomas Rew serving as captain and wicketkeeper.

Rew finished the tournament with 330 runs, at a batting average of 66, with one of his outstanding performances being in the semi-finals where he scored 100 (not out) against Australia, contributing significantly to his team’s victory.

Lumsden, with 16 wickets was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, while Mayes topped the run-scoring charts with 444 runs (including 191 against Scotland) made the final selection along with Rew.

Mayes fell short of one run from equalling the all-time record for the highest individual score at an ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which had been set four days earlier by Sri Lanka’s Viran Chamuditha – who is also selected.

Both Faisal Khan Shinozada and Nooristani Omarzai represented Afghanistan and played instrumental roles in Afghanistan making it to the semi-finals of the tournament. Faisal scored two centuries in the tournament (playing against Ireland and India) and Nooristani took 14 wickets in the tournament, with a best of five wickets for nine runs against Tanzania.

Oliver Peake (captain of Australia) scored two centuries in the tournament (including one against West Indies and another against England in the semi-finals); along with Ali Raza (Pakistan) and Vitel Lawes (West Indies) made up the final selection for the tournament.

Raza took 13 wickets going at just over four an over, while Jamaican left-arm spinner Lawes took 10 scalps in his five matches.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India), Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka), Faisal Khan Shinozada (Afghanistan), Thomas Rew [wk, capt] (England), Oliver Peake (Australia), Ben Mayes (England), Kanishk Chouhan (India), Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan), Vitel Lawes (West Indies), Ali Raza (Pakistan), Manny Lumsden (England), Henil Patel (India)

--IANS

hs/