January 21, 2026 10:59 PM हिंदी

Vadivukkarasi's horror thriller 'Granny' censored with U/A certificate

Vadivukkarasi's horror thriller 'Granny' censored with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/X)

Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Vijaya Kumaaran's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'Granny', featuring veteran actress Vadivukkarasi in the lead, for release with a clean U/A certificate.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film, Vijaya Mary Universal Media, released a poster that confirmed the development.

It may be recalled that actor Vijay Sethupathi had only recently released the film's title as 'Granny'. In fact, on January 8 this year, Vijay Sethupathi had taken to his X timeline to release the title of the film.

Releasing the title poster, Vijay Sethupathi had written,"Here is the first look poster of VijayaMary Universal Media Production No.1 Titled as #GRANNY. Directed #Vijayakumaaran #Vadivukkarasi @iamsingapuli @actordhileepan @vijaysonofgod #Vijayamary @kukarthik1 @Gv_Aparna01 #Actorgajaraja @AnanthNag24 @teamaimpr."

The title poster released by Vijay Sethupathi had Vadivukkarasi sporting an eerie look. Dressed as an old woman with flowing white hair, the actress appears to holdup a lantern in one hand while she is seen holding a staff in her other hand. Inside her, the silhouettes of two children are seen standing in a pathway that is surrounded by spirits. The title poster aroused the curiosity of onlookers, triggering interest in the film.

'Granny', apart from Vadivukkarasi, will also feature actor Dhileepan, the cousin of ace director A R Murugadoss, in a pivotal role. Actress G V Aparna too will be seen in an important role in the film which will also feature actor Singampuli.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by A Manikandan. It will have music by Chellaiah Pandian and editing by M S Gopi. Art direction for the film has been handled by PBK Mahendran. Make up in the film is by Suresh and Prashanth. Stunts in the horror thriller, which has been co-produced by T Saravanan, have been choreographed by Action Prakash.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

HM Shah hails Gita Press' 'Kalyan' as eternal flame of Sanatan dharma on its historic centenary

HM Shah hails Gita Press' 'Kalyan' as eternal flame of Sanatan dharma on its historic centenary

Manoj Muntashir says India is a country with the Khans as biggest superstars, disagrees with AR Rahman's ‘communal' remarks

Manoj Muntashir says India is a country with the Khans as biggest superstars, disagrees with AR Rahman's ‘communal' remarks

Tamil Nadu Dragons claim shootout bonus with 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals in the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Photo credit: HIL

Men's HIL: Tamil Nadu Dragons claim shootout bonus with 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals 

MS Dhoni conveys best wishes for Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon-2026

MS Dhoni conveys best wishes for Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon-2026

Krishna Shroff shares an adorable picture of father Jackie Shroff, brother Tiger Shroff kissing her on birthday

Krishna Shroff shares an adorable pic of father Jackie Shroff, brother Tiger Shroff kissing her on birthday

Sagarika Ghatge shares an adorable pic of daddy Zaheer Khan snuggling upto little Fateh

Sagarika Ghatge shares an adorable pic of daddy Zaheer Khan snuggling upto little Fateh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes his granddaughter as Kartikey becomes father (Photo: @ChouhanShivraj/X)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes his granddaughter as Kartikey becomes father

Vadivukkarasi's horror thriller 'Granny' censored with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/X)

Vadivukkarasi's horror thriller 'Granny' censored with U/A certificate

India’s clean energy drive combining growth, affordability: Pralhad Joshi

India’s clean energy drive combining growth, affordability: Pralhad Joshi

Slaughterhouses across Gujarat to remain closed tomorrow (Photo: IANS)

Slaughterhouses across Gujarat to remain closed tomorrow